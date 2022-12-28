English
Iran & Oman FM’s meet in Muscat

Iran & Oman FMs

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi met in Muscat on Wednesday (28 Dec 2022). The meeting takes place as Amirabdollahian is on a visit to the sultanate.

During a meeting with Oman’s Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al-Said, the Iranian foreign minister presented an invitation letter of President Ebrahim Raisi to the Omani Sultan to pay a visit to Tehran.

Amirabdollahian and the Omani Sultan reviewed issues of bilateral importance. They stressed the need for implementation of the agreements reached during a visit to Oman by President Raisi.

The two officials also underlined the significance of promoting all-out relations between the two neighboring countries in different trade, economic, energy, tourism, and transportation areas. The Omani Sultan expressed hope to pay an official visit to Tehran in the near future.

Source: IRNA

