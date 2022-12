SHAFAQNA-Approximately 80% of waste from FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums have been recycled.

Qatar made significant efforts to reduce waste and recycle used materials as part of its commitment to hosting a sustainable FIFA World Cup throughout its biggest football tournament of all time.

More than 2,000 tonnes of waste were recycled or composted after 64 matches. This included plastic, metal, and all materials that could be re-used in the future.”

Source : dohanews

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022