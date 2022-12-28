MEM: Iran welcomes resumption of talks with Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA-Middleeastmonitor reported that Iran welcomed the resumption of talks with Saudi Arabia, a week after the foreign ministers of both countries held a “friendly meeting.”

Responding a question about relations between Tehran and Riyadh, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told reporters that the two countries seem to currently agree on the adoption of a “constructive” approach toward the resumption of talks on the normalisation of bilateral relations, of which five rounds have so far been held in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

