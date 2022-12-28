English
International Shia News Agency

Turkey & Saudi foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations

0
Turkey & Saudi

SHAFAQNA-The foreign ministers of Turkey and Saudi Arabia discussed bilateral relations in a phone call on Wednesday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud also spoke about regional developments, the statement said.

Ankara and Riyadh continue their efforts to restore bilateral ties that have been strained in recent years due to foreign policy differences.

In late April, Erdogan paid a two-day working visit to Saudi Arabia.

Erdogan during his visit described the efforts to normalize relations as a “new era of cooperation.”

In June, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Turkey as part of these efforts.

Source : aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

MEM: Iran welcomes resumption of talks with Saudi Arabia

asadian

Council of Senior Scholars in Saudi Arabia asked Taliban to allow women to study in educational institutions

asadian

Saudis sentence prominent Shia Scholar to four years in prison

asadian

[Video] Flash Flood In Mecca

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Qatif protester among dozens in imminent execution danger

asadian

MEE: Saudi & Iranian FM’s hold rare meeting in Jordan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.