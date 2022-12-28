Turkey & Saudi foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations

SHAFAQNA-The foreign ministers of Turkey and Saudi Arabia discussed bilateral relations in a phone call on Wednesday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud also spoke about regional developments, the statement said.

Ankara and Riyadh continue their efforts to restore bilateral ties that have been strained in recent years due to foreign policy differences.

In late April, Erdogan paid a two-day working visit to Saudi Arabia.

Erdogan during his visit described the efforts to normalize relations as a “new era of cooperation.”

In June, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Turkey as part of these efforts.

