Report: Afghanistan faces severe hunger levels

SHAFAQNA-Afghanistan faces severe hunger levels and high levels of food insecurity, according to a report by Observer Research Foundation.

This Indian research foundation has researched the food insecurity section in 136 countries. In this research, Afghanistan is at the top of the list among South Asia countries.

“According to GHI 2022, South Asian countries reported the highest levels of stunting and wasting. These trends are worrying for a region that is home to 600 million children and where over 33 percent of the population faces extreme poverty, a situation exacerbated by the pandemic,” ORF said.

“Poor economic and social situation has affected children and has increased food insecurity because it has a direct connection with child nutrition,” said Mohammad Nasir Kazimi, a doctor.

Source: tolonews

