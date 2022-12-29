English
International Shia News Agency

Isseco: Qatar World Cup helped to strengthen the Islamic dimension

0

SHAFAQNA- “Salem bin Muhammad Al-Malik”, the director general of the World Islamic Organization for Education, Science and Culture (ISCO) emphasized that Qatar achieved an unprecedented success in organizing this event through the diversity of programs and activities of the World Cup.

According to Shafqna’s translation service, he said, “Sports play an important role in empowering young people to change the Islamic world for the better, because it shows the weight of civilization that cannot be overthrown.

Based on the obvious role of Qatar in the convergence of the views of civilizations, Al-Malek  Emphasized on the coordination between Isesco and Doha in order for this organization to benefit from the experiences of this country in the fields of strengthening debates and human understanding.

Referring to the billion dollar investments of the countries of the world in the field of space and metaverse, said: These new technologies will shape the world of tomorrow, therefore ICESCO is responsible for encouraging the Islamic countries to invest in modern technologies and take advantage of its possibilities in order to achieve sustainable development.

Read the full news in Al-Khalij online.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

Al-Monitir: Qatar made use of World Cup opportunities to change minds on Islam

Related posts

Messi’s room in Qatar will be a museum

asadian

Qatar recycles 80 percent of World Cup 2022 stadium waste

asadian

Poll: Qatar 2022 wins ‘best World Cup of century’

asadian

Qatari official: World Cup 2022 broke down misperceptions

asadian

Qatar: Students head back to school following World Cup 2022 pause

asadian

Doha: A French citizen converted to Islam [video]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.