Isseco: Qatar World Cup helped to strengthen the Islamic dimension

SHAFAQNA- “Salem bin Muhammad Al-Malik”, the director general of the World Islamic Organization for Education, Science and Culture (ISCO) emphasized that Qatar achieved an unprecedented success in organizing this event through the diversity of programs and activities of the World Cup.

According to Shafqna’s translation service, he said, “Sports play an important role in empowering young people to change the Islamic world for the better, because it shows the weight of civilization that cannot be overthrown.

Based on the obvious role of Qatar in the convergence of the views of civilizations, Al-Malek Emphasized on the coordination between Isesco and Doha in order for this organization to benefit from the experiences of this country in the fields of strengthening debates and human understanding.

Referring to the billion dollar investments of the countries of the world in the field of space and metaverse, said: These new technologies will shape the world of tomorrow, therefore ICESCO is responsible for encouraging the Islamic countries to invest in modern technologies and take advantage of its possibilities in order to achieve sustainable development.

Read the full news in Al-Khalij online.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com