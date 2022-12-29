English
Extensive and unprecedented snowfall in Kuwait + pictures

0

SHAFAQNA- The heavy snowfall in Kobet surprised people and made the country white, especially in its southern regions.

According to the report of Shafqna’s translation service, citing Al-Bawaba website: heavy snowfall has caused unprecedented conditions in Kuwait.

The roads are blocked and social media users are posting pictures playing with snow with great happiness and enthusiasm. In the north people of Kuwait witnessed rain and strong winds with speed of 55 km per hour.

