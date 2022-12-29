Messi’s room in Qatar will be a museum

SHAFAQNA- Qatar’s University announced that the room where the star of Argentina’s national soccer team stayed during 2022 Qatar’s World Cup, will be turned into a small museum.

Middle East News: Lionel Messi’s room will be changed into a museum where he stayed during his match in Qatar.

According to Sputnik, Qatar’s University announced that the room where the Argentinian star stayed during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is going to be a small museum.

Qatar’s World Cup was held in the Middle East from November 20 to December 18, for the first time, coinciding with Qatar’s National Day, and the Argentinian national team won the World Cup by winning against the French national team.

Source: mdeast.news

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022