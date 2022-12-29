English
International Shia News Agency

Iran FM meets Sultan of Oman

0
Iran FM meets Sultan of Oman

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Oman’s Sultan paid special attention to different dimensions of Vienna talks.

Writing on his official Twitter account shortly after a visit to Oman where he visited that country’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Amirabdollahian noted that apart from making efforts to help reaching an agreement in Vienna talks, Oman has been one of the main centers for transfer of Iranian forex assets from other banks.

The foreign minister said that in his meeting with the Omani Sultan, they have stressed that bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries are exemplary.

The two sides have also discussed issues related to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Yemen, Egypt and Ukraine, Amirabdollahian said.

Source : IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

MEM: Iran welcomes resumption of talks with Saudi Arabia

asadian

Iran & Oman FM’s meet in Muscat

asadian

Aljazeera: Iran & EU signal continued work on nuclear deal in Jordan

asadian

Iran’s FM: Saudi Arabia ready to resume talks with Iran

asadian

Saudi FM: ‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon

asadian

MEM: Iran will not resume nuclear talks ‘under threat’

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.