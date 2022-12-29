[Photos] Servants of holy shrines commemorates martyrdom of Hazrat Zahra (SA)

SHAFAQNA-The servants of the holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn (AS) and al-Abbas (AS) through a unified condolence procession, commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA).

The beginning of the procession started from the Courtyard of Master Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (AS), passing through the square between the Two Holy Shrines, and during the March, the throats of the grieving belivers shouted words that embodied feelings of sadness, and showed the extent of the impact of this sad occasion on the souls of believers.

