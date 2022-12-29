Calculated Western media coverage of World Cup 2022 unveiled racism & Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA-All eyes were on Qatar over the last month as it opened its doors for World Cup 2022, a historic tournament that was in the end bombarded with media coverage from the Western world that sources say was a calculated strategy.Western media coverage of World Cup 2022 unveiled racism & Islamophobia.

While on the ground, fans from around the world came together to embrace a melting pot of cultures at the Middle East’s first ever FIFA World Cup, western media reports that emerged throughout the tournament attempted to show a more tainted depiction of the event.

Qatar had maintained that it would use its role as the first Arab and Muslim nation to host the World Cup as a portal through which the rest of the world would learn about the Middle East and Islam.

Despite ample challenges and doubts over its readiness to host the event, the Gulf state went on to host what has been dubbed globally as “the best”’ edition of the World Cup in FIFA history. While the tournament showcased the true spirit of sports as well as values of the Middle East and Islam, however, it also unveiled mass western-led racism, Islamophobia and a clear double standards approach to dealing with human rights.

