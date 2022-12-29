Shia cleric blames lack of genuine dialogue for crisis in Bahrain

SHAFAQNA-A prominent Bahraini Shia cleric, Sheikh Ali Salman has blamed the lack of genuine dialogue and meaningful reforms for the ongoing political crisis and cruel clampdown in the Persian Gulf kingdom.

The 57-year-old secretary general of Bahrain’s dissolved opposition group, the al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, in a message on Wednesday denounced harsh punishments for pro-democracy advocates, dissolution of their associations, and killing of activists and their supporters.

He pointed to the efforts undertaken by his group and other prominent opposition parties and figures to resolve the political crisis in the country and underlined the need for the implementation of meaningful reforms.

“The endeavors put in by political leaders and currents to save and uplift the country resulted in harsh punishments for pro-democracy advocates, dissolution of their associations, killing of activists and their supporters, as well as imprisonment, deportation and political isolation of dissident figures,” Sheikh Salman said.

Source: ABNA