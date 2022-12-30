Christmas 2023 in Gaza [photos]

SHAFAQNA- The streets, shopping and entertainment centres of Gaza are preparing for the New Year’s celebration by installing symbols of Christmas.

According to Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed, the excitement on avenues of Gaza city shows that people are preparing for the New Year.

This is despite the fact that the people of Gaza in 2022 have been subjected to massive attacks by Israeli forces and suburban and also economic blockade, which has caused no news of New Year’s celebration in the poor neighbourhoods.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

