SHAFAQNA- Over one million Iraqis still missing official documents.

Married for over a decade, Alia Abdel-Razak is one of a million Iraqis deprived of crucial civil status documents, often caught in legal limbo in a country paralysed by bureaucracy and the ravages of war.

Source : iraqinews