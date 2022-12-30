English
Muslims reverse trend of England becoming more Godless

0
Muslims reverse trend

SHAFAQNA-Contrasting the growth in the number of apparent atheists in England, those describing themselves as ‘Muslim’ rose to 3.9 million, up from 2.7 million in 2011.

For the first time in a census of England and Wales, less than half of the population (46.2%) described themselves as ‘Christian’, a whopping 13.1% decrease from 2011. The stark result was mostly caused by an almost corresponding 12% increase in the number of respondents professing to have no religion, up to 37.2% from 25.2%.

The accuracy of the figures is variable since answering religion-related questions is voluntary. The responses produced a headline in 2001, finding that Jedi from the Star Wars movie was ranked as the fourth highest (0.7%) religion.

Source : muslimnews.co.uk

www.shafaqna.com

