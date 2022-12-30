English
International Shia News Agency

France: Great Mosque of Paris files complaint against writer’s ‘brutal’ Islamophobic remarks

0
Great Mosque of Paris

SHAFAQNA-The Great Mosque of Paris is filing a complaint against French writer Michel Houellebecq over his Islamophobic remarks.

The decision was taken after a “long conversation” between Houellebecq and another writer, Michel Onfray, was published in magazine Front Populaire in November, said the statement.

In the article, Houellebecq said that people in France were “arming themselves” and could attack Muslim establishments when “entire territories fall under Islamic control.”

“People are arming themselves. They are procuring rifles and taking shooting courses … I think acts of resistance will occur when entire territories fall under Islamic control. Attacks and shootings will be perpetrated in mosques, coffeeshops mostly visited by the Muslims, well, Bataclan in reverse,” he said.

Source :  aa 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Argentina beat France on penalties to win World Cup

asadian

France to end visa restrictions for Moroccans

asadian

[Video] World Cup 2022: Thousands recite Shahada at Morocco-France Match

asadian

World Cup 2022: France defeat Morocco 2-0 to reach consecutive finals

asadian

Muslim fans urged to ‘shake the stadium’ with love of Prophet of Islam (PBUH) as Macron attends

asadian

World Cup 2022: France defeats England 2-1

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.