Red Cross report on situation of Yemen in 2023

SHAFAQNA- The International Committee of the Red Cross considered the improvement of humanitarian conditions to be impossible in Yemen in 2023 and announced that during the new year, about 21.6 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection services.

The International Committee of the Red Cross announced in a statement, due to not having a solution for the war, intensification of the economic and climate crises, as well as the reduction of the budget for humanitarian and development measures, the current situation in Yemen is not expected to be improved in 2023.

The statement reads: Based on the report of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, during the next year, about 21.6 million people will need altruistic assistance and protection services.

The International Committee of the Red Cross also announced: The 60th anniversary of the presence of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen provides us with the possibility to think about the continuous need for the honest and committed implementation of international humanitarian laws; because after eight years of armed confrontation in Yemen, people have become exhausted because of violence and economic problems.

The statement also emphasized: It is necessary for all involved parties to adhere to the laws of war and work to reduce harm to civilians. The pain and suffering of the Yemeni nation will end only if they turn to negotiations and reach political solutions.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has been presented in Yemen for more than 60 years and active in the field of promoting compliance with international humanitarian rights in times of conflict and providing assistance to communities in need.

On March 26, 2015, the aggressor Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia launched a military attack on Yemen under the pretext of supporting the resigned government of this country. This aggression took the lives of hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and led the country to famine.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com