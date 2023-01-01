Iraq: Removal of 15 million tons of war debris in Mosul

SHAFAQNA- Mosul Municipality announced the collection of 15 million tons of debris from the war with ISIS in this city.

Abdul Sattar al-Habbu, the mayor of Mosul, in an interview with the official Iraqi newspaper said that a number of service departments and ministries participated in the process of collecting this remains in different areas of Mosul, which was done under the supervision of security agencies.

He said that the removal of this amount of ruins means the end of the first stage of collecting the war debris throughout Mosul, and in the second stage, the restoration of the buildings will begin.

Al-Habbo emphasized that mines are serious threat to the lives of Mosul people and their collection has begun with the cooperation of the security forces.

Source: MD East News