Afghanistan:UN suspends some aid programs after ban on women in NGOs

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations has suspended some of its aid programs in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s ban on women in NGOs.

In a joint statement released by UN aid chief Martin Griffiths and other humanitarian groups, it warned that further activities will likely need to be paused as it cannot deliver “principled” humanitarian assistance without female aid workers.

“Banning women from humanitarian work has immediate life-threatening consequences for all Afghans. Already, some time-critical programmes have had to stop temporarily due to lack of female staff,” the statement read.

It noted that the move comes at a time when over 28 million people in Afghanistan require assistance as the country “grapples with the risk of famine conditions, economic decline, entrenched poverty and a brutal winter.”

The Taliban last week ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to stop their female employees from coming to work and suspended university education for all female students in the country.

Source: CNN