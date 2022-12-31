English
International Shia News Agency

UN calls on ICJ to give opinion on Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine

UN calls on ICJ

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations General Assembly has passed a resolution calling on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to give an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.

The General Assembly voted 87 to 26 with 53 abstentions on the resolution, with Western nations split but with virtually unanimous support in the Islamic world – including among Arab states that have normalised relations with Israel. Russia and China voted in favour of the resolution.

Source: aljazeera

