SHAFAQNA- Former Pope Benedict XVI, who was born Joseph Alois Ratzinger, has died at the age of 95, the Vatican announced.

His death on Saturday came days after Pope Francis had asked for prayers for his predecessor, saying he was “very sick”.

The Holy See Press Office said Benedict died at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, which he had chosen as his residence after resigning in 2013.

Source: Al Jazeera

