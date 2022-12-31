English
Expert: Germany needs to reform its immigration laws

SHAFAQNA- Germany needs to reform its citizenship and immigration laws to attract more skilled workers from abroad, a senior migration expert told.

Germany needs to reform its citizenship and immigration laws to attract more skilled workers from abroad, a senior migration expert told Anadolu Agency.

“The number of those retiring is bigger than those entering the labor market. So without immigration, the German economy could face major problems,” Professor Panu Poutvaara told Anadolu Agency.

Poutvaara, director of the ifo Institute’s Center for Migration Research, based in Munich, said Germany needs 400,000 skilled workers each year to meet labor market demands, according to official estimates.

