Muslims invite Elon Musk to dialogue after ‘brainwashing’ tweet

SHAFAQNA-A leading American Muslim group has invited Elon Musk for a dialogue to learn about Islam after he tweeted a “bigoted and nonsensical” graphic that used Islamic star and crescent as an example of being “brainwashed.”

The tweet by the Tesla CEO and the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter showed Islamic star and crescent alongside other irreligious symbols, including the communist hammer and sickle.

Finding the tweet offending to Muslims, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) invited Musk to a meeting with American Muslims to bring people closer.

Source : aboutislam