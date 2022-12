SHAFAQNA- Residents and experts fear the right-wing BJP’s policies in India are disenfranchising and disempowering the Muslim-majority population.

The year 2022 has been tumultuous for Indian-administered Kashmir as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government continued to introduce policies that experts and locals fear are aimed at disenfranchising and disempowering the region’s Muslim-majority population.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com