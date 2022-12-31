The Essence of Religion: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:19)

Shafaqna – Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:19)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

The Essence of Religion

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

إِنَّ الدِّينَ عِندَ اللَّهِ الْإِسْلَامُ ۗ وَمَا اخْتَلَفَ الَّذِينَ أُوتُوا الْكِتَابَ إِلَّا مِن بَعْدِ مَا جَاءَهُمُ الْعِلْمُ بَغْيًا بَيْنَهُمْ ۗ وَمَن يَكْفُرْ بِآيَاتِ اللَّهِ فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ سَرِيعُ الْحِسَابِ ‎﴿١٩﴾‎

3:18 Indeed, the religion in the sight of Allah is Islam. And those who were given the Scripture did not differ except after knowledge had come to them – out of jealous animosity amongst themselves. And whoever disbelieves in the verses of Allah, then indeed, Allah is swift in (taking) account.

Commentary: “Islam” literally means submission, and according to this definition, the religion of Islam constitutes worshipping Allah (SWT) and submitting to His commands. With this definition, all prophets invited people to Islam, as mentioned in verse 19:3:

إِنَّ الدِّينَ عِندَ اللَّهِ الْإِسْلَامُ ۗ … ‎﴿١٩﴾‎

3:18 Indeed, the religion in the sight of Allah is Islam.

Allah (SWT) has sent many divine messengers. Admittedly, the commandments brought by multiple prophets varied in quality and quantity. But their core unifying message was to worship God and submit to Him.

The difference between numerous laws was in the degree of perfection, not because of any discrepancy or contradiction between them. For instance, Prophet Musa (AS) came to the Children of Israel and invited them to worship Allah (SWT) and follow the Taurat’s commandments. With the advent of Prophet Isa (AS), the Injeel replaced the Taurat, and finally, with the arrival of the Prophet Mohammad (SAWA), the Qur’an superseded the Injeel.

The Christians and the Jews who lived in the Arabian Peninsula observed that Prophet Mohammad’s characteristics matched perfectly with the prophesied Prophet’s character in the Taurat and Injeel. Hence, they were able to recognize the Prophet as they recognized their children[1]. However, they disputed the Prophet out of jealousy and animosity (بَغْي) after knowledge had come to them. Hence, verse 3:19 says:

… وَمَا اخْتَلَفَ الَّذِينَ أُوتُوا الْكِتَابَ إِلَّا مِن بَعْدِ مَا جَاءَهُمُ الْعِلْمُ بَغْيًا بَيْنَهُمْ ۗ … ‎﴿١٩﴾‎

3:18 … And those who were given the Scripture did not differ (with Islam) except after knowledge had come to them – out of jealous animosity among themselves.

Those who disbelieve in the signs of Allah (SWT) (يَكْفُرْ بِآيَاتِ اللَّهِ) would see the result of their deeds in this world and the Hereafter, and Allah (SWT) is swift in (taking) account.

… وَمَن يَكْفُرْ بِآيَاتِ اللَّهِ فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ سَرِيعُ الْحِسَابِ ‎﴿١٩﴾‎

3:18 …And whoever disbelieves in the signs of Allah, then indeed, Allah is swift in calling to account.

Motives of Opposition of the People of the Book: In verses 2:213 (al-Baqara), 3:19 (Aal-i-Imran), 42:14 (Ash-Shura), and 45:17 (Al-Jathiya), the Qur’an mentions that the People of the Book opposed the Prophet out of envy and jealous animosity (بَغْيًا بَيْنَهُمْ).

Jealousy is one of the roots of apostasy. Imam Sadeq (AS) said, “Lest some of you be jealous of another, because the root of disbelief is jealousy[2].”

وَ اِیَّاکُمْ اَنْ یَحْسُدَ بَعْضُکُمْ بَعْضاً فَاِنَّ الْکُفْرَ اَصْلُهُ الْحَسَد

Verse 2:109 states that, out of envy, many of the People of the Scripture wish they could turn Muslims to disbelief after the truth had become clear to them:

وَدَّ كَثِيرٌ مِّنْ أَهْلِ الْكِتَابِ لَوْ يَرُدُّونَكُم مِّن بَعْدِ إِيمَانِكُمْ كُفَّارًا حَسَدًا مِّنْ عِندِ أَنفُسِهِم مِّن بَعْدِ مَا تَبَيَّنَ لَهُمُ الْحَقُّ ۖ … ‎﴿١٠٩﴾

2:109 Many of the People of the Scripture wish they could turn you back to disbelief after you have believed, out of envy from themselves (even) after the truth has become clear to them.

Racism was another reason for opposing the Prophet. Before the advent of the Prophet, the Jews were waiting for the arrival of the prophesied prophet in the Scriptures to restore their social sovereignty. They knew the prophesized prophet would rise in Medina. For this reason, they migrated and settled in that region. Whenever they had a dispute with the native Arabs, they would pray to gain victory over infidels through the prophesied prophet. After the Prophet (SAWA) was sent, they denied their words[3]:

وَلَمَّا جَاءَهُمْ كِتَابٌ مِّنْ عِندِ اللَّهِ مُصَدِّقٌ لِّمَا مَعَهُمْ وَكَانُوا مِن قَبْلُ يَسْتَفْتِحُونَ عَلَى الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا فَلَمَّا جَاءَهُم مَّا عَرَفُوا كَفَرُوا بِهِ ۚ فَلَعْنَةُ اللَّهِ عَلَى الْكَافِرِينَ ‎﴿٨٩﴾‏

2:89 And when there came to them a Book from Allah confirming that which was with them – although before they used to pray for victory against those who disbelieved – but when there came to them that which they recognized, they disbelieved in it; so the curse of Allah will be upon the disbelievers.

In the past, the position of the prophethood was always among the Children of Israel; But the Prophet was not an Israelite. Hence, they opposed him. This point is echoed in verse 3:90:

بِئْسَمَا اشْتَرَوْا بِهِ أَنفُسَهُمْ أَن يَكْفُرُوا بِمَا أَنزَلَ اللَّهُ بَغْيًا أَن يُنَزِّلَ اللَّهُ مِن فَضْلِهِ عَلَىٰ مَن يَشَاءُ مِنْ عِبَادِهِ ۖ فَبَاءُوا بِغَضَبٍ عَلَىٰ غَضَبٍ ۚ وَلِلْكَافِرِينَ عَذَابٌ مُّهِينٌ ‎﴿٩٠﴾

2:90 Miserable is the price they have sold their souls for—denying Allah’s revelation and resenting Allah for granting His grace to whoever He wills of His servants! They have earned wrath upon wrath. And such disbelievers will suffer a humiliating punishment.

The Israelites believe that they are a chosen nation. For instance, they considered themselves the children of God and His friends[4] and the only nation to enter Paradise[5]. Furthermore, they believe they will not enter the Hell Fire except for a few days[6] . Indeed, people with all these claims and false pride will never be willing to follow a prophet who is not from their nation.

Word-for-Word Translation:

2:19 [إِنَّ] Indeed, [الدِّينَ] the religion [عِندَ اللَّهِ] in the sight of Allah [الْإِسْلَامُ] is Islam. [وَمَا] And not [اخْتَلَفَ] differed [الَّذِينَ] those who [أُوتُوا] were [الْكِتَابَ] given the Book [إِلَّا] except [مِن] from [بَعْدِ] after [مَا] what [جَاءَهُمُ] came to them [الْعِلْمُ] knowledge [بَغْيًا] out of envy [بَيْنَهُمْ] among them. [وَمَن] And whoever [يَكْفُرْ] disbelieves [بِآيَاتِ] in the verses [اللَّهِ] of Allah [فَإِنَّ] then indeed [اللَّهَ] Allah [سَرِيعُ] is swift [الْحِسَابِ] in taking account

[1] Al-Baqara, 2:146 & Al-An’am 6:2020

[2] https://www.hadithlib.com/hadithtxts/view/807

[3] See Commentary on verse 2:89

[4] Al-Ma’ida, 5:18 (وَ قَالَتِ الْیَهُودُ وَ النَّصَارَی نَحْنُ اَبْنَاءُ اللهِ وَ اَحِبَّائَه)

[5] Al-Baqara, 2:111 (وَ قالُوا لَنْ یَدْخُلَ الْجَنَّةَ إِلاَّ مَنْ کانَ هُوداً أَوْ نَصارى )

[6] Al-Baqara, 2:80 (وَ قالُوا لَنْ تَمَسَّنَا النَّارُ إِلاَّ أَیَّاماً مَعْدُودَةً )