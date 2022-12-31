Nabih Berri: It is not possible to elect president of Lebanon without consensus

SHAFAQNA– The Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon told Al-Jhumorieh’s newspaper: “The time for everyone to be responsible for Lebanon has come.”

Nabih Barri emphasized that there should be a serious move at the beginning of the new year in order to resolve the presidential case quickly, saying: I have said several times that the lack of president is only tolerable for a few weeks not a few months. The situation of the country is disastrous and even on fire, and this issue requires consensus on the election of the president and restarting the country’s wheel.

Berri pointed out that due to the disagreement of some parties for debate, he is not going to invite the parties for debate again, and added: I tried but they did not respond. In such a situation, what is the use of an invitation to talk?

The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament continued: I have said before and I still say that it is not possible to elect the president without agreement and consensus. We must be realistic. In this parliament, there is no majority and minority, and there is no majority that can take the helm and lead the country.

Berri clarified: We are all minority class, so we have to talk. Talking is the crucial issue. And I just say agreement, agreement and agreement. We will go to the parliament and elect the president based on an agreement.

