SHAFAQNA-The year 2022 was, in some ways, the fulfillment of two distinct visions for the United States Supreme Court.

Those shifts in the nation’s highest court have translated into critical decisions in the past year, changing the landscape in the US on issues such as gun rights, abortion and religious freedom.

The court began 2022 in the middle of its first full term with its new 6-3 conservative majority.

Source : aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com