Iraq: Arrival of tourists to Kurdistan for New Year [photos]

SHAFAQNA– Local sources in the region of Iraqi Kurdistan announced that Erbil hosted ten thousand

tourists on Friday (30 Dec 2022) at the beginning of Christmas holiday.



Amid Khoshnav, the Erbil’s Governor announced the preparation of the province for the New Year celebration and said that the necessary security instructions have been arranged for the New Year holiday.



According to the Internal Security Department of Erbil; on Friday more than ten thousand

tourists entered Erbil through the Shirava checkpoint on Karkuk road and Al-Kharz on Mosul road.



Previously, the Erbil Tourism Department had announced the arrival of tourists to Erbil from

December 25 th , However, more than 30 thousand tourists from the central and southern provinces

of Iraq have entered Erbil.

Sources: MD East News, Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com