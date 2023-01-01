English
International Shia News Agency

Iraq: Arrival of tourists to Kurdistan for New Year [photos]

0
Kurdistan New Year 2023

SHAFAQNA– Local sources in the region of Iraqi Kurdistan announced that Erbil hosted ten thousand
tourists on Friday (30 Dec 2022) at the beginning of Christmas holiday.


Amid Khoshnav, the Erbil’s Governor announced the preparation of the province for the New Year celebration and said that the necessary security instructions have been arranged for the New Year holiday.


According to the Internal Security Department of Erbil; on Friday more than ten thousand
tourists entered Erbil through the Shirava checkpoint on Karkuk road and Al-Kharz on Mosul road.


Previously, the Erbil Tourism Department had announced the arrival of tourists to Erbil from
December 25 th , However, more than 30 thousand tourists from the central and southern provinces
of Iraq have entered Erbil.

Sources: MD East News, Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

Read more from Shafaqna:

[Video] New Year 2023 celebrations in Iraq

Related posts

[Video] Iraq: 2023 New Year Celebrations

asadian

Iraq: Removal of 15 million tons of war debris in Mosul

asadian

Iraq: Over one million official documents still missing

asadian

[Photos] Christmas 2023 in Gaza

asadian

Iraq: Huge fire in Erbil oil refinery

asadian

Iraq: Average GDP per capita reached more than 7 million dinars in 2021

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.