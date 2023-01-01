World leaders reacts to Pope Benedict XVI’s death

SHAFAQNA-World leaders have paid tribute to former pope Benedict XVI following his death at the age of 95.

“I had the privilege of spending time with Pope Benedict at the Vatican in 2011 and will always remember his generosity and welcome as well as our meaningful conversation,” Biden said in a statement. “As he remarked during his 2008 visit to the White House, ‘the need for global solidarity is as urgent as ever, if all people are to live in a way worthy of their dignity.’ May his focus on the ministry of charity continue to be an inspiration to us all.”

Britain’s King Charles III said he fondly remembers meeting with Benedict during a visit to the Vatican in 2009.

“His visit to the United Kingdom in 2010 was important in strengthening the relations between the Holy See and the United Kingdom,” he said in a statement. “I also recall his constant efforts to promote peace and goodwill to all people, and to strengthen the relationship between the global Anglican Communion and the Roman Catholic Church.”