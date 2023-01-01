English
OIC welcomes UN vote on Israel’s occupation of Palestine

SHAFAQNA-The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the passage of a UN General Assembly resolution seeking opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

In a statement, OIC hailed the stances of the countries that backed the resolution which “affirm their commitment to the international law and in line with their historical stances” towards supporting Palestinian cause.

Early on Saturday, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution seeking the ICJ opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.

Source : aa

