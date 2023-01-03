DeZIM: Anti-Muslim racism often disregarded in Germany

SHAFAQNA- A research by the German Centre for Integration and Migration Research (DeZIM) shows anti-Muslim racism is often disregarded in Germany.

According to a number of studies, in Germany, Muslims encounter discrimination in several areas such as the job and housing markets, education, and healthcare. However, research by the German Centre for Integration and Migration Research (DeZIM) revealed that instances of racism against Muslims – and those perceived to be Muslim – are often ignored.

Based on a report that was published this year by this center, if the affected person is black or Jewish, that situation is more likely to be judged as racist. Conclusion of the report is that strong public condemnation of antisemitism and racism against black people could be the reason but basically it is because of the historic awareness concerning the holocaust, colonialism, and slavery.

According to the DeZIM report, racism against Muslims in Germany is often rooted in already existing stereotypes against guest workers, which are now reinterpreted to associate with religion instead of nationality.

Muslims encounter “considerable” disadvantages during application procedures

It is noteworthy that during the economic boom in the decades after the Second World War, foreign workers recruited to Western Germany. A study that was conducted in 2018 with regard to the job market found that Muslims in comparison with Christians encounter “considerable” disadvantages during application procedures and receive fewer call backs after an application.

Rima Hanano, Head of CLAIM, an NGO working to fight anti-Muslim sentiments said: We need advisory structures in order that people can get help when they encounter discrimination or assault, but this is not enough. In parallel, reinforcing those affected through better legislation against racism and discrimination is of crucial importance.

She added: The government’s planned reform of Germany’s anti-discrimination law could be a useful step in this direction and if it is fulfilled well, it will be easier for those affected to report instances of discrimination and enforce their rights.

Source: EURACTIV

