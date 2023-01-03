Qatar: Safest Arab country in global peace index

SHAFAQNA- Qatar is the safest Arab country in the global peace index.

Qatar ranked first among the Arab countries and ranked 23rd among the countries in the world. After that, Kuwait and Jordan ranked second and third among the safest countries in the Arab world.

According to the global peace index, Iceland, New Zealand, Ireland, Denmark and Austria are the safest countries in the world and Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, Russia and South Sudan are the least secure.

The peace index is measured based on the amount of crime in the society, the status of security officers and police officers, murder, the number of prisoners, internal conflicts, violent demonstrations, violent crimes, political instability, terrorism, the number of deaths due to internal conflicts, nuclear weapons, arms exports, relations with neighbouring countries and the number of refugees.

This index includes 163 countries that make up 99.7% of the world’s population.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN