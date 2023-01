SHAFAQNA-Swedish authorities have closed 17 private Islamic schools since 2019, claiming they’re unfit to conduct school activities. But critics say it’s part of ‘anti-Islamic rhetoric’.

Samsam Ahmad’s children, eight and 12, were inconsolable. They had just found out that their school in the Swedish capital Stockholm was closed down, leaving their mother at a loss of how to explain why they would no longer be with their friends in the new school year.

