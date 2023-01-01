English
ESCWA: One-third of population of Arab countries lives in poverty

SHAFAQNA-One-third of the Arab population lives under the poverty line, a UN body said.

A report by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) said that poverty increased in the Arab countries to affect 130 million people.

According to the UN commission, the region’s economy is expected to grow by 4.5% in 2023 and 3.4% in 2024 despite the disruption of the global economy’s recovery.

Unemployment in the Arab region registered the highest rate in the world in 2022 at 12%.

Source : middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

