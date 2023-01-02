English
International Shia News Agency

In an unprecedented move, 32 women will take charge of high-speed train of Haramain

SHAFAQNA- 32 Saudi women are preparing to complete the train driving training program in order to become the first group of women in this country to lead the high-speed train between Mecca and Medina.

The Saudi Railways published a clip of some of these female trainees talking about their unique experience in learning to drive a train. In Saudi Arabia, it is generally believed that driving a train is a job exclusively for men.

Bashar bin Khalid Al-Malek, CEO of Saudi Railways, wrote on Twitter: “Preparing the first group of female drivers of the Haramain high-speed train is a matter of our pride and a confirmation of our great trust in women and the important role that Saudi women play in the development process and participation in the realization of the goals of the 2030 vision.”

The announcement of the unprecedented hiring of women as train drivers in Saudi Arabia was made last February, which was accompanied by widespread acceptance by women, and about 33,000 young women registered to obtain 32 train driving jobs.

These 32 trainees are going through a one-year training program in Jeddah city, during which they will be given a salary of four thousand dollars, which will be doubled as soon as they start their official work.

This is the first time that train driving is entrusted to women in Saudi Arabia. After completing the training, these women will work on the Haramain high-speed train that connects Medina to Mecca.

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

