EU concerned over Israeli settlers’ takeover of property of Christian churches in Al-Quds

SHAFAQNA- The EU’s Representative, in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission in Al-Quds and Ramallah, expressed, in a statement, their deep concern over the Israeli settlers’ takeover of property of Cristian churches in Wadi Hilweh area, in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan.

“The EU’s missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah express their deep concern over the implications of this action on the property rights of the Christian Churches in Al-Quds, including in the Old City. Attempts to take over the property of Christian Churches must be halted, as they pose a serious threat to the peaceful coexistence of all three monotheistic religions in Jerusalem (Al-Quds),” said the statement.

The EU called to protect the status quo and the holy sites, including Christian ones. “The special status and character of Al-Quds and its Old City must be preserved and respected by all.”

Source: qodsna