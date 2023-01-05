Iraq among top oil exporters of Arab countries in 2022

SHAFAQNA- The Arab Monetary Fund announced that four Arab countries, including Iraq, accounted for more than 78% of the total oil exports of Arab countries in 2022.

Arab Money Fund states that Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE and Kuwait accounted for more than 78% of the total oil exports of the Arab countries in 2022.

Based on this report, it is stated that 92.7% of the proven crude oil reserves of the Arab countries are concentrated in 5 countries: Saudi Arabia with 36.4%, Iraq with 20.6%, UAE with 14.9%, Kuwait with 14.1% and Libya with 6.7%.

The Arab Monetary Fund reported that the oil reserves of the Arab countries constitute 55.2%, which is half of the world's petroleum deposits.

In terms of refining capacity, the first rank is Saudi Arabia with 32.3% of the total refining capacity in the Arab countries, followed by the UAE with 13.1%, Iraq with 8.5%, and Kuwait with 8.3%.

