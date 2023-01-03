Iraq decides on resumption of corona restrictions

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced that a decision will be made this week regarding the outbreak of Corona virus in China and the necessary measures should be made to prevent its spread in the country.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced that a decision will be made this week regarding the epidemic in China and the necessary measures to prevent its spread in the country.

“Riyaz Al-Halafi”, the Director General of Public Health of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, emphasized that the experts of epidemic diseases in the Public Health Department are closely monitoring the situation of the pandemic in China and added that the increase in cases in China is the result of the new Omicron strains and their extreme transmission.

He said that some Western countries have imposed restrictions on travelers coming from China, but such restrictions have not been applied in Middle Eastern countries yet.

Al-Halafi said that the situation is being investigated and meetings will be held this week to review the necessary measures, including the obligarory vaccination card in the country.

He said that about half of the colds are omicrons and the rest are influenza types A and B.

This official of the Iraqi Ministry of Health found it unlikely to establish severe corona restrictions in Iraq and said that due to the Persian Gulf Nations Cup football matches in Basra and the increase in the arrival of travellers from Arab countries, we will implement the initial recommendations about corona in the upcoming meetings, which include using masks in public places and vaccination.

He said that every one who has the vaccination and wears a mask is 90% safe from corona.

Source: mdeast.news

www.shafaqna.com