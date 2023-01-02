Gaza: New year brings same harsh reality

SHAFAQNA-Life in Gaza has a recurrent theme, one of repetitive hardships, without the prospect of any improvement in 2023.

“What are your wishes for the New Year?”

It is a typical question, but you do not ask it in the Gaza Strip. If you did, you would open yourself up to strange or angry looks, or someone might think you were making fun of them.

So instead, I have asked the question to myself.I am a journalist, but I am from Gaza; I have lived through its daily reality, its hardships, and its challenges.

