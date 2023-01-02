English
International Shia News Agency

Abu Akleh killing among 1,000 Israeli violations against press in 2022

0
Abu Akleh killing

SHAFAQNA-Shireen Abu Akleh killing among 1,003 Israeli violations against press in Palestine in 2022, the Palestinian Journalists Support Committee revealed.

Cited by Qatar’s news agency (QNA), the findings highlighted an alarming rise of what the rights entity described as “deliberate” Israeli attacks on media freedoms in occupied Palestinian lands.

The violations include killings, 85 cases of arrest, four cases of deportation as well as the targeting and humiliation of press members covering Israel’s ongoing crimes against Palestinians.

Source : dohanews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN calls on ICJ to give opinion on Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine

asadian

Israel’s new law for refusing treatment of Palestinian patients

asadian

Abu Akleh’s empty seat at table on Christmas

asadian

USA opposes Al-Jazeera’s push to take the Abu Akleh’s case to ICC

asadian

Al-Jazeera takes killing of Abu Akleh to International Criminal Court

asadian

Arab League warns situation in Palestine on verge of explosion

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.