Abu Akleh killing among 1,000 Israeli violations against press in 2022

SHAFAQNA-Shireen Abu Akleh killing among 1,003 Israeli violations against press in Palestine in 2022, the Palestinian Journalists Support Committee revealed.

Cited by Qatar’s news agency (QNA), the findings highlighted an alarming rise of what the rights entity described as “deliberate” Israeli attacks on media freedoms in occupied Palestinian lands.

The violations include killings, 85 cases of arrest, four cases of deportation as well as the targeting and humiliation of press members covering Israel’s ongoing crimes against Palestinians.

Source : dohanews

