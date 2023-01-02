Vice president of Iran meets Saudi FM

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s vice president, who has visited Brazil, met and talked with the Saudi foreign minister.

“Mohammed Hosseini”, the Vice President of Iran, who has traveled to Brazil, met and talked with Faisal bin Farhan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Foreign Minister Bin Farhan said in this meeting: «We are determined to discuss the existing conditions and concerns one by one in order to reach a conclusion. The type of relations between the two countries affects the region.”

Mohammad Hosseini, the Parliamentary Deputy of the President of Iran, also emphasized the necessity of continuing the talks that had been started by Iraq.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have negotiated with each other 5 times in Iraq and the sixth round of negotiations is scheduled to be held in Iraq.

Source: Middle East News