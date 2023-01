SHAFAQNA-A group of Irish Muslim women served more than 500 hot meals to Needy on the eve of the New Year.

“It was an extremely busy end to the year – the last soup run of 2022. We had 500 hot meals, breads, pastries, fruits/veg, chocolate, drinks, sleeping bags, hygiene bags, 2 big boxes of hats gloves & socks which were a donation from a school in Wicklow,” Muslim Sisters of Eire posted on Twitter.

