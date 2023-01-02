Worshippers stand in long queue for first morning prayers of 2023 at Hagia Sophia

SHAFAQNA-Thousands of worshippers attended the first morning prayers of 2023 at Hagia Sophia Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.

Head of Turkey’s Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) Ali Erbas led the prayers on Sunday morning.

A large number of people stood in a long queue to be able to enter the mosque and take part in the prayers.

In an address after the prayers, Erbas said if the love for God, the Holy Prophet (PBUH), knowledge and faith burgeons in the hearts of the youth, it would be one of the greatest achievements.

He also referred to the stories of the Quran, including that of Luqman, and said God wants us to follow the examples of the prophets and figures mentioned in the Holy Book and serve as good examples for our children.

