Iraqi official: Pursuing assassination case of martyred Commanders requested by all Iraqi parties

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Iraqi Martyrs Institute emphasized that there are many demands from all Iraqi groups to follow up on the case of the assassination of martyrs Haj Qasim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis by the US.

Tareq Al-Mandlawi, head of the Martyrs Institute of Iraq, said that there are numerous demands from all Iraqi groups, including politicians and elites, as well as Christian, Yazidi, Shabak, Turkmen, Kurds, Shia and Sunni minorities to pursue the case of the assassination of Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis by the American government.

Al-Mandlawi added: “Haj Qasim Soleiman was a guest of Iraq and he came to this country with an official invitation from the Iraqi government, so the Iraqi government, especially the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, should file international complaints against the American forces and the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, in international courts. Because the crime in the international airport and any military activities in these places are also prohibited and prosecuted according to international laws.”

The head of the Martyrs Institute of Iraq pointed to the resolution of the parliament of this country regarding the assassination of the victory commanders and the violation of Iraqi sovereignty by the US, as well as the approval of the necessity of expelling the occupiers from the territory of Iraq and said: “This year, there is an important difference in the third anniversary of the martyrdom of the victory commanders with the ceremonies of previous years in terms of the increasing interest of the masses of people in this ceremony and the intensification of popular demands about the necessity of expelling Americans from Iraq, and the gatherings in this regard will probably last up to a month.”

He continued: “The demands regarding the prosecution of the murderers of the martyred commanders are not pursued through only one channel, but in several civil-people dimensions, intellectual elites, media, and also through official channels in the Iraqi government.”

Source: Middle East News