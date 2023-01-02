UK: Some emergency departments in ‘complete state of crisis’

SHAFAQNA-A senior health official in Britain said that emergency departments were in ‘complete state of crisis’.

“Emergency departments are in a really difficult and in some cases a complete state of crisis right now … and in many cases we are unable to provide care at the standard we would like,” Ian Higginson, vice-president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), told BBC radio.

About the pressure on the health system Higginson said there are patients who even wait up to four days for emergency care.

