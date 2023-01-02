English
Thousands pay respects to former pope Benedict XVI

SHAFAQNA-Thousands of Catholics have begun queueing at the Vatican to pay their respects to the former pope Benedict XVI.
Benedict died on Saturday, aged 95, and his body was transferred from a Vatican monastery to St Peter’s Basilica on Monday at 7am, where it will lie in state for three days before his funeral on Thursday.

Rome officials anticipate that at least 35,000 people a day will descend on the Vatican to pay their respects to Benedict, who almost a decade ago became the first pope to resign in 600 years, with many travelling from overseas.

