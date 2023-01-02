Sheikh Ikrame Sabri warns against attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA– The forces of the Israeli regime raided the house of Sheikh Ikrama Sabri, the head of the Supreme Islamic Council of occupied Jerusalem and the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, this morning (Monday).

After attacking the house of Sheikh Ikrama Sabri, the Israeli forces delivered the summons to his house for questioning.

Sheikh Sabri said: “The Israeli regime is trying to close the mouths and prevent any kind of opposition.”

The preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque warned about the increasing dangers around this holy place and “disaster for Al-Aqsa Mosque” in the shadow of the coming to power of extreme rightists.

He also warned: “The new government of the Israeli regime, headed by Netanyahu, is seeking complete control of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the expulsion of the Islamic endowment circle affiliated to Jordan. Every day, the intentions of the occupiers regarding Al-Aqsa Mosque and its control are revealed. Israel’s recent 11-point document shows the magnitude of the danger that threatens al-Aqsa, and each of its clauses is more dangerous than the next.”

Sheikh Sabri clarified: “The alarming and terrifying plan of the Israeli regime is actually to lay hands on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, that is, to exercise sovereignty over the Al-Aqsa Mosque and to deprive the Islamic Endowment Circle of its authority to manage the affairs of the Mosque. The new Israeli government has crossed red lines.”

Sabri held Israel fully responsible for the consequences of this regime’s plans against the Al-Aqsa Mosque and called on Arab and Islamic countries to take action to protect this Mosque and not just condemn it.

Source: Shafaqna Persian