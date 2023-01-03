Commemoration ceremony of Martyrs of victory over terrorism begins near Baghdad airport+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The commemoration ceremony of the martyrdom anniversary of the commanders of the victory over terrorism began at the place of their martyrdom near the Baghdad airport with the presence of Iraqi people and officials.

This ceremony was held at the call of Al-Hashd al-Sha’bi organization and to celebrate the night of the martyrdom of generals Hajj Qasim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

In addition to various groups of people, a number of officials, including the head of the Popular Mobilization Organization, are present in this ceremony.

On this occasion, all the provinces of Iraq, except Maysan province, declared tomorrow as an official holiday.

Source: Middle east