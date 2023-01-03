Desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Itamar Ben Guer + Video

SHAFAQNA- The Al Jazeera Qatar reporter this morning (Tuesday) reported that Israel’s Security Minister Itamar Bin Guer had entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque and desecrated this holy place.

Under the strict security measures of the Israeli police forces, Ben Guer has entered the grounds of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Meanwhile, news sources had announced that Benjamin Netanyahu asked Ben Guer to cancel the entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque due to the security situation this week.

Pointing out that Netanyahu has agreed to his request to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque, Ben Guer said at the same time that he plans to do so in the coming weeks.

Source: Shafaqna Persian