New Israeli government’s sanctions against Palestinians

SHAFAQNA- The new Israeli government is preparing a package of sanctions against Palestinians. The planned Israeli sanctions are a response to the UN’s approval on last Friday of a resolution requesting the International Court of Justice evaluate Israel’s “annexation” policies and the “legal status of the occupation.”

A decision on the package of sanctions against the Palestinians is expected to be taken by the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister, Yoav Galant, and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in coordination with others, Israeli sources reported.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com